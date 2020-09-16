LORENE GRIFFIN SMALLWOOD GOE, the widow of Paul Smallwood and Lonnie Ray Goe, and the daughter of the late Edgar and Myrtle Phillips, Griffin, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 8, 1940, and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on September 6, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 5 months and 29 days. She was a homemaker and attended the Beattyville Church of God.Mrs. Goe is survived by six children, Gary Smallwood, Evelyn Newton, Gregory P. Smallwood and wife Fran, Janice Thomas and husband Herbert, Walter Smallwood, Jean Ann Smallwood and Dessie all of Beattyville, Kentucky; 18 grandchildren, Laura, Joyce, Jessie, Christopher, Amanda, Jennifer, Ashley, Buddy, Joshua, Katie, Caitlyn, Jamie, Ray, Crystal, Stacey, Jason, Benjamin and Matthew; 22 great grandchildren; a brother, John Griffin and wife Pat of Lexa, Arkansas; two sisters, Evelyn Galloway and husband Eddie of Georgetown, Kentucky and Sophia Herald of Richmond, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. William Owens officiating. Burial Johnson Cemetery Belle Point Road Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com
