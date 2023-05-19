Loretta Embs Gabbard Obituary

Loretta Embs Gabbard, widow of Clarence Eugene Gabbard and the daughter of the late Norval Hampton and Mallie V. Berryman Embs was born in Log Lick, Kentucky on June 13, 1933 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on May 17, 2023 at the age of 89 years, 11 months, and 4 days.
She was a former Inspector for Lion Apparel and a member of the St. Helens Christian Church.
Mrs. Gabbard is survived by her son, David Lee Gabbard of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Ronald Gene Embs; nieces and nephew, Karen E. Hall and husband Danny, Stephen D. Embs, and Dana L. Baldanza and husband Nick; and one great niece, Abree Baldanza all of Winchester, Kentucky.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3 PM with Rev. Glen Wilson officiating.
Pallbearers include Nick Baldanza, Aaron and James Dailey, Stephen Embs, Danny Hall, Sr., Danny Hall, Jr., Jason Hall, and Ryan Thacker.
Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
