   Loretta J. (Jackson) Ramey, age 85 and wife of Clyde Ramey passed away Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Loretta was born June 19th, 1937 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Carlo and Nettie (Stepp) Jackson. She was retired from GTE Telephone as a Business System Coordinator, a proud member of the Eastern Star, Women’s Urban League, Fayette County Homemaker’s Association, and was of the Christian Faith. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, several nieces and nephews, along with many other loving family members and friends. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters; Maxine Tirey, Deloris Frost and Dixie Miller, 4 brothers; Bill Jackson, Irvine Jackson, Earl Glenn Jackson, and James Donald Jackson. Funeral Services May 17, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Maynard officiating. Burial; AJ Combs Cemetery located in Pebworth Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you