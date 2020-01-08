Louanna Masters, age 80, widow of Everett Masters passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Louanna was born February 18, 1939, in Booneville, KY, a daughter of the late Lee Crawford and Fern (Combs) Crawford. She was a devoted housewife and loved spending time with her family. Louanna is survived by 1 son; James David Creech of Booneville, KY, 2 daughters; Nadine (Donnie) Seale of Booneville, KY and Tammy (Frayja) Wolcott of Gratz, KY, 3 brothers; Tom (Sharon) Crawford, Loy Crawford and Astor Crawford, all of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Wilma Pendegrass of Booneville, KY and Eunice (Jerry) Oaks of Prestonsburg, KY, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parents; Lee and Fern Crawford, she was preceded in death by her husbands; James Donald Creech and Everett Masters, 2 brothers; Ace and Doyle Crawford, 1 grandson; Johnny Wayne Creech and 1 granddaughter; Martha Delena Seale. Visitation at Noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor James Collins officiating. Burial beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Pebworth Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
