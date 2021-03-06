As most of you are aware, devastating flooding has occurred in Beattyville over the last couple days. Most every building and business in town has been impacted by these floods. Unfortunately, some businesses will have a complete loss.
To offer a way for you to help these small business owners, the Downtown Beattyville Alliance aka Beattyville Main Street & Lee County Tourism are now accepting donations for a “Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund”
You may send or give donations to:
-Teresa Mays (Main Street Dir) PO Box 307, Beattyville Ky 41311 606-567-7703
-Dedra Brandenburg (Tourism Dir) PO Box 738 Beattyville Ky 41311
Or PayPal at: tmays@beattyville.org
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=6CG2C4BQ3AH7L
Make checks payable to the Downtown Beattyville Alliance/Beattyville Main Street Love Local Fund.
They will also be accepting donations at Citizens Bank & Trust once they are reopened.
The money collected will be used specifically to help affected downtown Beattyville businesses with clean up supplies such as garbage bags, brooms, mops, garbage cans, dumpsters, cleaning solutions, and other clean up expenses related to flooding.
