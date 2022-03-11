Lt. Gov. Coleman Announces More Than $4,700,000 in Funding to Eastern Kentucky Counties

eman (right) awarded $4,717,104 in funding to Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties. The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
“Kentucky families deserve clean water – a basic human right – as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”
“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.
As part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water
and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Kentucky River Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the KIA.
The Department for Local Government administers approximately $26 million annually from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG program provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.
Funding announced today includes:Breathitt County - $463,850 to the City of Jackson for the Beverly Heights and Sigman Drive waterline extension project. Knott County-$418,455 to the Knott County Water and Sewer District to improve service for 95 customers.
$125,311 to the City of Hindman to provide potable water to five households. Lee County-$271,883 to the City of Beattyville for water treatment plant improvements. $600,000 to Lee County through KYTC to resurface River Drive. Leslie County-$181,371 to the City of Hyden improvements at a wastewater plant. $181,372 to Hyden-Leslie County Water District to replace 12 miles of waterlines.
$303,880 to Leslie County through KYTC to resurface River Road and Stinnett-Wendover Road. Owsley County-$162,145 to the City of Booneville to replace existing meters.
$800,000 to Owsley County Fiscal Court through CDBG funding to purchase a new location for the Partnership Housing Food Pantry. Perry County-$945,989 to Perry County Fiscal Court for new waterlines, new pressure stations and list station improvement. Wolfe County-$262,848 to the City of Campton for improvements to a booster station.
More than $106 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.
Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways: $150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here.
$50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.
$49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.
The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.
Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for high-speed internet expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.
