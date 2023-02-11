Lucas Continues to Show Tough Love His 1st Term as Sheriff

Sheriff Joe Lucas began his first term as Lee County Sheriff hitting the floor running, because he knows time is of the essence to fight the war on drugs in Lee County. The Sheriff himself has lost family members due to drugs and the memory of those he loves and lost motivates him and his department to protect and defend Lee County to the best of their ability every day.
Sheriff Lucas began his law enforcement career with humble beginnings as contract labor with the Beattyville Police Department in the early nineties, then proceeded on to graduate from the police academy in June 1995. He worked for the Beattyville Police Department till 2002 when he joined the Kentucky State Police Post in London.
In 2004, Lucas transferred to the Richmond KSP Post and became a detective for the Drug Enforcement Specials Investigations Division until his retirement. He also served 7 years with the KSP Honor Guard.
As the Sheriff for Lee County, Lucas feels he has a lot to offer to this County as far as background and skills. Seeing a downhill spiral with drugs, he feels the community needs to have someone to answer their calls to help in their time of need. He wants them to know that someone cares.
According to the people that have come and met with him, Lucas and his department have already made strides to fight crime in Lee County in two short months. They say that things have quieted down and there is not as much traffic on certain roads, including foot traffic.
Some of Sheriff Lucas’ goals as he continues his first term is to hire a county School Resource Officer, specifically for Lee County Elementary School; and possibly another deputy. Right now, Lucas has one full-time paid deputy, and 3 volunteer (NO PAY) deputies that are ready and willing to put their lives on the line for the people of Lee County. Their goal is to continue to work hard to stop the sales of illegal drugs like Crystal Meth and Fentanyl that seem to be the drugs used most right now. They are making it their mission to crack down on the drug problem.
When asked what he wanted the people of Lee County to know, Lucas responded by saying, “Bear with us and be patient because the drug problems in Lee County did not happen overnight, and we will not resolve it overnight, but we will continue to work to fight against it. Be assured, we will be there when you need us. You are not alone.”
