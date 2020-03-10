Lucille McKinney Goe Watkins, widow of Willis Howard Goe and the daughter of the late Hubert and Susie Griffin McKinney, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 7, 1947 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on March 3, 2020 at the age of 72 years, 7 months and 25 days. She was a member of the Pine Crest First Church of God, a member of the Women’s Bowling League at Lee County Recreational Center, and a homemaker. She loved to quilt and play rook.
Lucille is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Boreing and husband Bobby of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky and Karen Fannin and husband Bobby of Centerburg, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, Nicholas Williams and wife Sierra, Angela Ford and husband John, Stephen Boreing and wife Lyndsey, Phillip Boreing and wife Courtney, Brittany Boreing Brown and husband Steven, Phillip Tanner Fannin, Willis Anthony Fannin, and Makenzie Taylor Fannin; 10 great grandchildren, Kason and Cannon Williams, Conner, Ella, and Cooper Ford, and Isabelle and Abigail Boreing, Keelie Bowling, and Ryder and Kova Boreing; a sister, Frances ‘Tom” Estes of Centerville, Indiana; three brothers, Wayne McKinney of Richmond, Indiana, Lee McKinney of Winchester, Kentucky, and Wallace McKinney of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Lucille was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Estes, Gertrude McQueen, and Wanda Arvin; and two brothers, Hubert “Junebug” McKinney Jr., and Donald McKinney. Visitation: Saturday March 7th 2020 at Pince Crest 1st Church of God of Lee Co. Funeral service: Sunday March 8th 2020 also at Pince Crest 1st Church of God. Officiating: Weston Fike. Burial: Beatty Place Cemetery, New Yellow Rock Rd, Beattyville. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
