Lula Byrd, age 86, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Kentucky River Medical Center, located in Jackson, KY. Lula was born December 20, 1935 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late John C. Bishop & Durcilla (Cole) Bishop. She was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ, and worked as a Teacher’s Aid.
She is survived by 1 son; Johnny Byrd of Booneville, KY, 4 daughters; Wilma Sizemore of Booneville, KY, Barbara (Tim) Erwin of Ontario, CA, Teresa (Ricky) Marshall, and Sheila Woods both of Booneville, KY, 1 son-in-law; Jimmy Wilson of Mt. Sterling, KY, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Bobby “Bob” Byrd, 2 sons; Donnie Byrd, and Andy Byrd, 1 daughter; Lisa Wilson, 1 sister; Delphia Barrett, 4 brothers; Burchel Bishop, Ronnie Bishop, Israel Bishop, and Calvin Bishop, 1 son-in-law; OC Sizemore, 1 daughter-in-law; Sharon Byrd.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Fox officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Saddler Cemetery, located in Clay County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
