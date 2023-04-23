We would like to congratulate LCHS Sophomore Emily Lutes for being selected as 2023 Rogers Scholar! Rogers Scholars—The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program—provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders. Since the program’s inception in 1998, there have been 1,374 high school students who have graduated from Rogers Scholars, and potential scholarships valued at more than $11 million have been offered to graduates by 19 participating colleges and universities.
