Madge Oliver Cockerham, widow of Samuel C. Cockerham and the daughter of the late Edmond H. and Edna Whisman Oliver, was born in St. Helens, Kentucky on July 23, 1928 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on November 10, 2020 at the age of 92 years, 3 months and 18 days. She was a devoted member of Beattyville Christian Church, a former teacher, as well as a member of the Lee County Retired Teachers.Mrs. Cockerham is survived by two children, Samuel T. Cockerham and wife Edna of Beattyville, Kentucky and Deborah Anne Gevedon and husband Hank of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Savannah Thompson and husband Josh of Lavalette, West Virginia and Samuel Graham Cockerham of Villa Hills, Kentucky; one sister, Gladys Oliver of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and beloved friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Sue Combs; three brothers, Herman, Walker, and John Paul Oliver; and four sisters, Anna Laura Brandenburg, Beulah Wilson, Ruth Oliver Smyth, and Verda Marie Rigdon.Donations suggested to Beattyville Christian Church, Lee County Public Library or to Parkinson’s Research. Services held November 15th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Ken Ward officiating. Donations suggested to Beattyville Christian Church, LC Library or Parkinson’s Research. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 17, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Friday, November 13, 2020
- Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
- Lee Co Superintendent Update for the week of November 16- November 20
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Covid-19 Recommendations
- Over 1/3 of Ky. nursing homes have reported nurse shortages during pandemic; 1/6 have been short during 4 weeks or more
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- KY in the White House Task Force’s Worst Zone for Coronavirus
- Lee Co Superintendent Update for the week of November 16- November 20
- Lee County Man, James Sipple Missing
- Biggs Indicted for Attempted Murder of Pregnant Woman
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Covid- 19 was Once Again the Topic for the November City Council Meeting
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020
- GUN RIGHTS GROUPS SUE CALIFORNIA OVER BAN ON FIREARMS ‘IN COMMON USE’
- The Babbling Belle
- Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.