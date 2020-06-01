To the Citizens of Lee County:
We, the three Magistrates: Harvey Pelfrey, Dean Noe, and Dennis Pelfrey would like to make it abundatley clear that we are not against our ambulance personnel or our ambulance service.
Last year, when we were presented with the proposal that WE, as a County Governement, could run the ambulance service for $492,919.000 per year, we agreed to try once again to run our ambulance service under the County Government. We agreed to a trial run of 6 months, which we have since extended by 3 additional months.
Our monthly revenues for the ambulance service have averaged a little over $35,000.00 per month. Our ambulance service’s projected budget costs for the FY 20-21 is $984,144.00 We are looking at the necessity of supplementing the ambulance service at least a half million dollars. This money will come from the cuts to the other departments’ budgets.
We were elected to serve YOU, the people of Lee County, and to make the best decisions possible with our county dollars. We are simply trying to find the best way to ensure we keep an ambulance service for our county.
Sincerely,
Harvey Pelfrey – Magistrate
Dean Noe – Magistrate
Dennis Pelfrey - Magistrate
