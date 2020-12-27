Man Missing in Lee County

Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire and Rescue, Lee County / Beattyville Fire, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Lee County 911, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Beattyvile Police along with mutual aid from London-Laurel Rescue and the Kentucky Search Dog Association have spent the day searching the Kentucky River Area for Shawn Little.
Mr. Little walked away form his home on Short Hollow Subdivison Road in the early morning hours of Saturday December 26. Search efforts have identified an area on the banks of the River.
We are asking anyone who has seen Little or has information of his whereabouts to contact Lee County 911 at 606 464 5030. This is an ongoing search that will resume tomorrow.
Info Via Lee County Emergency Management
