On July 29, 2020 the Owsley County Sheriff's Department received a call of someone in the Hometown Liquor parking lot that had pulled a knife on a delivery driver.
The subject, Ethan Grigsby, made statements to the delivery driver in the parking lot that he did not like his tattoo. He began to approach the delivery driver and the driver fled inside the store at which time Mr. Grigsby left in a vehicle.
He was later located at his mother's residence where he was placed under arrest. He is facing the following charges: disorderly conduct, 1st degree, menacing, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. He was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.