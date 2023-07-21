During the Governor’s latest Team KY update, Andy Beshear praised KY Transportation Cabinet member of Powell Co. District 10; Keith Rogers.
Beshear stated that Rogers was eating lunch in the Natural Bridge area when he witnessed a 10 year old named Andrew that lost control of his bike and rode it off of a 15 ft cliff into a creek.
Rogers immediately rushed to the boy’s aide and pulled him from the creek. Then Rogers administered first aide until Andrew was taken to the hospital.
Rogers also was kind enough to retrieve the boy’s bike from the creek after the accident and delivered it to the boy’s family.
Andrew’s mother Jennifer stated she doesn’t know if Andrew would have made it if it weren’t for the actions of Mr. Rogers.
