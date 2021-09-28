Marcell (Crase) Edwards, age 81, and widow of Bill Edwards formally of Booneville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY.
Marcell was born March 26, 1940 in Campton, KY, a daughter to late Thelman and Virginia (Phipps) Crase. She was retired from the Fayette County Public School System as a Bus Monitor, she loved being with her family and friends, cooking and crocheting. She is survived by 1 daughter; Lana (Chris) Campbell of Walton, KY, 2 brothers; Johnny and Donnie Crase both of Lexington, KY, 2 sisters; Barbara McGuire of Lexington, KY, and Alberta Crase of Wilmington, NC, 5 grandchildren; Dustin Edwards, Melody Clark, Lucas Morgan, Arial Flavin, and Ina Campbell, 3 great grandchildren; Makayla Clark, Dakota Christian, Anabelle Morgan, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Marcell was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 47 years, 1 son; Chris Edwards, 1 daughter; Bridgett Edwards, and 1 brother; Hubert Crase. Services held September 24, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial next to her husband in the Newnam Family Cemetery location in Pebworth community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.