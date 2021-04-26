Marcum & Wallace Hospital to offer free screenings

   Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital will offer free carotid artery screening ultrasounds on Tuesday, May 18th at Lee County Primary Care located in the Village Center across from Dairy Queen.

    Carotid artery disease is a major risk factor for stroke, developing slowly and often without symptoms. Carotid arteries are the two large blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain. When they become clogged with plaque, they narrow, affecting blood flow. If a blood clot occurs, a stroke can result.

   Certain risk factors impact your risk for carotid artery disease: age (over 40 years), diabetes diagnosis, smoking or ever smoked and family history.

    Appointments for the ultrasound screenings are limited and pre-registration is required. Call 606-726-8185 to schedule your appointment for Tuesday, May 18th.

