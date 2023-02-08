Margaret Emma Jean Goosey Land, widow of Jesse Land, Sr. and the daughter of the late Arvel David and Irma Lee Burke Goosey was born in Heidelberg, Kentucky on April 8, 1942 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on February 2, 2023 at the age of 80 years, 9 months, and 24 days. She was the owner of Land Farm and Home Supply.
Mrs. Land leaves behind two sons, Jesse Land II and wife Paula and David Land both of Beattyville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Robie S. Land and wife Betsy, Tommy S. Land and wife Carolyn, Casey S. Bales and husband Cody all of Lexington, Kentucky, Emily R. Gross and husband Jeff, Natalie T. Lainhart and husband Levi, and Hallie Land all of Beattyville, Kentucky; six great grandchildren, Julia, Belle, Liberty, Leland Blue, David Henry, and Colton James; one sister, Marion Gill of Seymour, Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Land was preceded in death by two sisters, Iva Dean Wilson and Sue Cornett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. Services held Feb. 5th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Heidelberg Baptist Church Cemetery of Lee Co, KY. Pallbearers include Robie Land, Tommy Land, Cody Bales, Levi Lainhart, Jerry Land, and Jeff Gross. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
