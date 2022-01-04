Margo Cope, aged 77, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 31, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS.Margo was born on November 1, 1944 in Beattyville Kentucky to Geneva Davis Stamper and Theria Stamper, one of ten children they were blessed with. Her childhood years were spent in Beattyville where she attended grammar school. For her high school years, she moved to Chicago, Illinois where she started a family and had a successful sales career working for the Pepsi Cola Company. Margo was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Donald E. Cope in February 2021, two sisters Evelyn Stamper Brown (Jerry) and Betty Stamper Noe (Roger) as well as three brothers David Lee Stamper (Beatrice), John Clark (JC) Stamper and Gary Stamper who died in infancy. Margo is survived by two sisters Pauline Foster (Bill) and Brenda Childers (Wendell- “Bug”), two brothers, Theria (Junior) Stamper (Patricia) and Bill Stamper (Marilyn), her two children, Deborah Piret and Michael Martinez, four grandchildren Elisha Piret, Rachel Wright, Angel Wright and Mikayla Martinez and one great grandchild Abigail Piret and a multitude of caring nieces and nephews.
As a huge believer in family life, she enjoyed hosting large family gatherings at her home in Primrose. She would spend hours tracing back her family ancestry as far back as the civil war. Besides spending time with family and friends, Margo enjoyed traveling. Trips to Europe with her husband Don and Caribbean cruises with her closest friends of Ellie and Mike Whiteman were regular events in her life. She enjoyed being politically active, engaged regularly in supporting elections in the communities where she lived and was a member of the New Springs Methodist church. A special thank you to all the friends, family and caregivers who helped her transition from this life to the next with the Lord. A funeral service was held at Newnam Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Burial followed in the Davis Cemetery.
