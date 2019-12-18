Marie Phillips, age 97, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Owsley County Health Care Center, in Booneville, KY.
Marie was born September 27, 1922 in the Scoville Community of Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late E.B. Dooley and Virginia (Cornett) Dooley. She was the Pastor of the Scoville Church of God for 20 years, as well as a homemaker.
She is survived by 2 sons; Charles (Patty) Phillips of Richmond, KY, and Harold (Wilda) Phillips of Louisville, KY, 6 daughters; Wilma (Doyle) Jackson of Trenton, OH, Brenda (Don) Combs of Independence, KY, Lana (Eddie) Isaacs of Booneville, KY, Nora Sue (Darrell) Faulkner of Antioch, TN, Sandra Phillips of Booneville, KY, and Lynnetta Davis of Columbus, IN, 1 sister; Glenna (Richard) Wilson of Panama City, FL, sister-in-law; Sue Dooley of Booneville, KY, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, special friend; Pauline Gabbard of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members and friends.
Along with her husband of 68 years; Harvey C. Phillips, she was preceded in death by her parents; E.B. and Virginia Dooley, as well as her siblings.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Cornett, and Pastor Floyd Johns officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beattyville Church of God, 499 Possum Hollow Rd. Beattyville, KY 41311.
