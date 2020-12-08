MARK ANTHONY REECE, widower of Angela Reece and the son of Louise Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Bobby C. Reece, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 30, 1968 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on December 2, 2020 at the age of 52 years, 3 months and 2 days. He was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God and worked as a heavy equipment operator.
In addition to his mother, Mark leaves behind one son, Derek Justin Reece; two grandchildren, Kylee Lynn Reece and Justin Derek Reece; two brothers, Darryl Reece and James Reece all of Beattyville, Kentucky; his step-father, Henry Brandenburg also of Beattyville; one niece, Whitley Reece Lyons and husband Tanner; and one great-nephews, Wyatt Lyons all of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private family graveside service held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
