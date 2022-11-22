Mark Eugene Atkins, age 67, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Mark was born May 21, 1955 in Ashland, KY, a son to the late Burton Atkins, and Glenna (Stevens) Atkins. He was retired from Georgia Pacific and was of the Methodist faith. In his free time he enjoyed being with his family, grandchildren, and a huge fan of all University of Kentucky sports. He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Charlotte (Bowling) Atkins, who he met while she was attending the Southland Bible Institute in Ashland, KY, four children; Nikki (Kenny) Johnson, Charlie Atkins, Ashley (Jacob) Brumfield, and Chad Atkins all of Wilmore, KY, one sister; Ann May, one brother; Jimmy Stevens, four grandchildren; Payton Johnson, Lorelei Johnson, Camille Atkins, Dawson Atkins, and one on the way, his K-9 companion; Blue, as well as many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Claude Atkins, and one sister; Jenny Johnson. A celebration of life held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Warrens Chapel Church with Reverend J Jamison Brunk officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Hospital receives Kentucky Office of Rural Health Grant to expand healthcare access to rural veterans
- Applications now open for The Center for Rural Development’s 2023 Rogers Scholars Program
- Dale Marshall, Jr. age 52,
- Mark Eugene Atkins,
- Robert Ray Thomas, 72,
- Courthouse Comments By LC Judge Executive; Chuck Caudill
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Leadership Kentucky Now Accepting ELEVATE 2023 Applications
Most Popular
Articles
- Eric S. Cornett Obituary
- Praying to Get Results By Pastor John Chamness, Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Kentucky Department of Agriculture's annual poster, essay contest announced
- Charles Edward Combs Obituary
- A Message From Beattyville’s Post Master
- Lee County General Election Results
- Courthouse Comments
- Quicksand Area Holiday Road Show
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE From State Representative Timmy Truett
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.