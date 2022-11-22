    Mark Eugene Atkins, age 67, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home in Beattyville, KY.  Mark was born May 21, 1955 in Ashland, KY, a son to the late Burton Atkins, and Glenna (Stevens) Atkins. He was retired from Georgia Pacific and was of the Methodist faith. In his free time he enjoyed being with his family, grandchildren, and a huge fan of all University of Kentucky sports.  He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Charlotte (Bowling) Atkins, who he met while she was attending the Southland Bible Institute in Ashland, KY, four children; Nikki (Kenny) Johnson, Charlie Atkins, Ashley (Jacob) Brumfield, and Chad Atkins all of Wilmore, KY, one sister; Ann May, one brother; Jimmy Stevens, four grandchildren; Payton Johnson, Lorelei Johnson, Camille Atkins, Dawson Atkins, and one on the way, his K-9 companion; Blue, as well as many other loving family members, and friends.  Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Claude Atkins, and one sister; Jenny Johnson. A celebration of life held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Warrens Chapel Church with Reverend J Jamison Brunk officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

