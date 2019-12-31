Martha Raye Spencer Bess, the widow of Carl Bess and daughter of the late John and Quintilla Mynear Spencer was born in Carlisle, Kentucky on January 28, 1948 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on December 25, 2019 at the age of 71 years, 10 months, and 28 days. She attended the Bear Track Bible Church. Martha is survived by two sons, Jerry Moore, Jr. and wife Melissa and Neal Moore all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three daughters, Cathy Bowman and husband Anthony of Beattyville, Hester Land and Husband Bob of Danville, Kentucky, and Margie Mays of Nicholasville, Kentucky; 8 step children; one brother, Harvey Spencer of Lexington, Kentucky; two sisters, Bonnie Spencer of Miami, Florida and Rose Purcell of Paris, Kentucky; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; her parents; a daughter, Bonnie Bercume; three brothers, Charles, Frank, and John Spencer, Jr.; and two sisters, Eraleva Spencer and Jackie Moore. Visitation & funeral service: Sunday Dec. 29th 2019 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: William Owens. Burial: White Ash Cemetery of White Ash Rd. Beattyville. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
