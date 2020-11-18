  MARTHA ROSE DEATON DUNAWAY, age 75, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at her residence. She was the mother of Shelia Rene Shuler. She had two grandsons, Jonathan Shuler and wife Paige and Justin Shuler and wife Summer, as well as two great grandsons, Raylan and Preston; one brother Bill Deaton and wife Judy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Dunaway; a son, Brent David; and her parents Wilson David and Lucille (Wilson) Deaton. She was a member of the Standing Rock Church of Christ in Beattyville. Visitation and service held November 16th 2020. Service held at Griffey Cemetery of Owsley County. Officiating Lynn Dunaway. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

