MARTHA STAMPER KING, the wife of Willie King of Campton, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Willie and Alice Burton Stamper, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 6, 1937 and departed this life in Campton, Kentucky on March 11, 2022 at the age of 85 years, 1 month and 5 days. Mrs. King was a homemaker, a devout Christian and was a member of the Widecreek Community Church.
In addition to her husband Willie, Mrs. King is survived by their six children; Louie D. King and wife Sandy of Clarkston, Michigan, James W. King of North Branch, Michigan, Ronald K. King of Oxford, Michigan, Clayton G. King and wife Glenda of Jackson, Kentucky, Karen L. Bradley and husband Vernon of Grass Lake, Michigan, and Ronald S. King and wife Lori of Ortonville, Michigan; several grandchildren; her half-sister; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by a son, Mike R. King; and several brothers and sisters. Services March 15, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville. Mike Spencer officiating. Burial Jesse Stamper Cemetery Union Rd Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.