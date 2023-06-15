Marvin Lee Becknell, age 70, and widower of Debra (Blanton) Becknell, passed away Friday, June 9th, 2023 at his home in Booneville, KY. Marvin was born February 15th, 1953 in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Harold Becknell and Ivery (Edwards) Becknell. He was a retired Certified Nurse Aid for Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Tyner, KY, a volunteer firefighter for both the Island City and Vincent Fire Department for over 40 years, a member of the Gideon’s and a member of the Island City Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, 1 son; Michael (Lindsay) Becknell of Lexington, KY, 3 daughters; Kim (Tim) Hoover of Sommerset, KY, Rebecca Abner of Booneville, KY, and Jessica Doty of Irvine, KY, 1 brother; Tim (Sherry) Becknell of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Debbie (Gary) Watts of Hazard, KY, 7 grandchildren; Nathaniel Becknell, Cassadee Hoover, Levi Becknell, Emma Becknell, Richard Doty, Angela Doty, and Dillion Doty, along with many other loving family members and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife and father.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Island City Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, June 16th, 2003 from 11:00 AM until time of the service at the Island City Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Murray officiating. Marvin will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Island City Church Cemetery located in Island City community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
