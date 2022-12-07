Marvin Turner age 77, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence in Booneville, KY
Marvin was born October 11,1945 in Canoe, KY, a son to Pat Turner and Jailah (Stamper) Turner. His greatest love was for her Children, and family. Marvin was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge in Booneville, KY, and a member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church. Marvin is survived by his wife of 55 years; Ann Turner of Booneville, KY,1 son; Marvin Christopher (Amy) Turner of Abilene, TX., 1 daughter; Crystal (Chris) Begley of Booneville, KY, 2 grandchildren; Emily Breanna Begley, and Christopher Pierce Begley of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, and several brothers & sisters. Funeral services held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend Marvin Christopher Turner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Bowman Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
