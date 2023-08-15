Mary Alice Issacs Mays, age 83, of Beattyville, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. Mrs. Mays was born on April 18, 1940, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Nathan and Pearl Estes Issacs. In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by 3 husbands, B.P. McKinney, Raymond C. Mays, and Homer Tipton, a granddaughter, Amy Love McKinney, 2 brothers, Elwood, and Perry Messer, and 6 sisters, Bo Daniels, Viola Alcorn, Ethel Chaney, Malva Martin, Ezell Rogers, and Bernice Hankins. Mrs. Mays is survived by her 2 daughters, Tammy Yvonne McKinney, and Melissa McKinney, 3 sisters, Cletta Harrison, Irene Rucker, and Berma Newton, 4 grandchildren, Angel Phillips and Anthony, Natasha Robinson and Greg, Brandy Powell and Ryan, and Scott McGuire. 7 Great grandchildren, Alexandria Camden and Scott, Hannah Robinson, Conner Robinson, Rose-Erin Phillips, Madison Powell, Caleb Powell, and Levi Powell, 2 great great grandchildren, Lorelai Lee, and Atlas Camden, along with many other nieces and nephews and relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mary Alice Issacs Mays conducted on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Brother Eddie Eve officiating. Burial; Estes Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Mary Alice Issacs Mays.
