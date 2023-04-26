  Mary Ann Charles Evans, daughter of the late John and Julia Wade Charles was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 9, 1951 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville on April 16, 2023 at the age of 71 years, 7 months, and 7 days.  Mary Ann was the mother of two sons, Heath Grant Evans whom preceded her in death and Jonathan Chad Evans of Berea, Kentucky; She is also survived by one daughter-in-law Jennifer Evans; two grandchildren, Heather and Megan Evans all of Richmond, Kentucky; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Services held Friday, April 21st, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Roach Cemetery of Joe Davidson Rd of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.

