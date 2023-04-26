Mary Ann Charles Evans, daughter of the late John and Julia Wade Charles was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 9, 1951 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville on April 16, 2023 at the age of 71 years, 7 months, and 7 days. Mary Ann was the mother of two sons, Heath Grant Evans whom preceded her in death and Jonathan Chad Evans of Berea, Kentucky; She is also survived by one daughter-in-law Jennifer Evans; two grandchildren, Heather and Megan Evans all of Richmond, Kentucky; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Services held Friday, April 21st, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Roach Cemetery of Joe Davidson Rd of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Welcome Moore Care Clinic to Beattyville
- Spring Fishing Frenzy – White bass fishing is an old Kentucky tradition
- Booneville man wins $3,000,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
- Someone Tampers with Electric at Booneville Hometown Liquor Store
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee County Sheriff’s Report
- LCMHS Teacher Mr. Noe invited to study in Japan
- Lee Co Spring Clean Up Dates Set
- Band gets funding and archery team recognized at board meeting
- Upcoming Beattyville Events Announced at April City Council Meeting
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.