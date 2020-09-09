Beattyville, KY- Mary E. Osborne Lambert, age 69, passed away Saturday, August 29,2020, at her daughters’ home in Beattyville, KY.
Mary was born October 27, 1950 in Hyden, KY, a daughter to the late Gillie and Bessie (Holland) Osborne. She was a loving mother, homemaker, and most of all she loved the Lord.
She is survived by 2 daughters; Julia (Joe Jr.) Evans, and Susan Lambert Bearden, both of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Daphne Sizemore of Hyden, KY, 5 brothers; Golden Osborne, Hurl (Nancy) Osborne, Cecil (Alena) Osborne, Gerald (Betty) Osborne all of Hyden, KY , Elmer (Dorothy)Osborne of London, KY, 2 grandsons; Tyler J. Evans and Scottie D. Gentry of Beattyville, KY, special niece; RoseAnn Rice of Hyden, KY, and many more nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her Husband; Lee Lambert; 2 brothers; Raleigh Osborne, and Floyd Osborne, 2 sisters; Annie Gibson, and Laura Osborne.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Evans, and William Owens officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 – 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Lambert Family Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit, www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
