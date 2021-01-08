Mary Edwards Walker, the Only Woman to Receive the Medal of Honor

Mary Edwards Walker, born on November 26, 1832, was the first female surgeon in the U.S. Army where she served as an assistant surgeon during the Civil War.
She was captured by Confederate troops in April of 1864. She spent four months in a Richmond, Virginia prison camp before being exchanged for a Confederate surgeon.
Within a month of her release, she was back to treating wounded soldiers around Atlanta, following the surrender of the city.
Following the war, Walker lobbied for a brevet promotion due to her service, but was denied on the basis that she had never been a commissioned military officer.
Instead, President Andrew Jackson, signed an order on November 11, 1865 awarding Walker the Medal of Honor for her efforts to treat wounded during the Civil War.
Walker was the first and only woman in history to receive the Medal of Honor, and the only one of eight civilians to ever received the medal.
After the war, Walker was a writer and lecturer that supported the women’s Suffrage movement.
Walker wore the Medal of Honor she received every day until her death in 1919.
