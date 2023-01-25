Mary Frances Horn Lacy, widow of Michael Duwayne Lacy and the daughter of the late Troy Delbert and Frances Durbin Horn was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 7, 1952 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 17, 2023 at the age of 70 years, 4 months, and 10 days. She attended the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
Mary leaves behind two daughters, Angela Lacy of Georgetown, Kentucky and Melissa Judd and husband Michael of Beattyville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Lacy Shoemaker and husband Zane of Ludlow, Kentucky, Holly Abshire and husband Chris of Elsmere, Kentucky, and Caitlyn and Cory Judd both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one great granddaughter, Izabella Judd-Fox also of Beattyville; an expected great granddaughter, Londyn Abshire; one sister, Alma Rose Tirey of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Troy Horn, Jr. and Ruth Ann Warner.
Services held Jan. 21, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Beatty Place cemetery of New Yellow Rock Road of Lee Co. KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
