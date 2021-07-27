Mary Lou (Gabbard) Marcum, age 70, and wife of Bob Marcum passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. Mary Lou was born April 1, 1951 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to late Lee and Betty (Deaton) Gabbard. She was retired from the University of Kentucky as a Financial Ombudsman, loved being with her family and friends, camping, crafts and shopping. Mary Lou was a member of the Southland Christian Church in Lexington, KY. She is survived by loving husband of 47 years, 1 daughter; Jennifer (Artem Kopelev) Marcum of Seattle, WA, 1 brother; David (Carolyn) Gabbard of Booneville, KY along with many other loving family members and friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 from 11 AM until 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Branden Davis officiating. Mary Lou will be laid to rest in the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery location in Ricetown community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Booneville P.O. Box 231 Booneville, KY 41314.
