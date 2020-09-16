Mary Lou Longworth Holiday, daughter of the late Jesse Pittman Longworth and Mary Maude Mays Longworth was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on October 18, 1932 and departed this life at her home in Versailles, Kentucky on September 12, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 10 months and 25 days. She worked as a Nurses Aid for the Lee County Health Department for 27 years and was a member of the Beattyville Baptist Church. Mary Lou leaves behind four children, Paul Taylor and wife Sandra of Niagra Falls, New York, John Holiday of Lexington, Kentucky, Jennifer Adams of Versailles, Kentucky, and Sandra Holiday of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Larry Longworth and wife Patricia of Beattyville; one sister, Lola Whitaker of Vine Grove, Kentucky; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Longworth, Jr., Franklin and Johnny Longworth; and two sisters, Martha Quillen and Donna Noland. Funeral Service at Newnam Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1 PM with Bro. Garett Thomas officiating. Burial in the Proctor Cemetery. Visitation held on Tuesday from 6-8PM. Pallbearers included Paul Taylor Holiday, Kevin Adams, Payton Adams, James Maynard, CB Cornett, and Ethan Smith.
Service information
Sep 16
Service
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
