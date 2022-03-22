Mary Pauline Gross, daughter of the late Herbert and Frances Marie Micile Horn was born in Irvine, Kentucky on September 8, 1948 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on March 14, 2022 at the age of 73 years, 6 months, and 6 days. She was a former driver for Daniel Boone Transit and attended the Beattyville Church of God.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin Gross and fiancée Jill Lovely of Jackson, Kentucky, Jason Gross and fiancée Christina Brown of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Shawn Gross of Florida; five grandchildren, Taylor Gross of Booneville, Kentucky, Tyler Gross of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cody Gross of Booneville, Kentucky, Connor Gross of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and London Gross of Richmond, Kentucky; two sisters, Hazel Davidson of Beattyville, Kentucky and Darlene Boughner of Connersville, Indiana; her former husband, Ralph Ross Gross of Booneville; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Services March 19, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home, Beattyville. Burial Riverview Cemetery of 899 Old State Highway 11, Lee Co.
