Lee County Graduate Class of ‘92,’ Matescia “Tesci” Thompson Stroud, will be the Guest Speaker for our Black History Month Program at Thompson Chapel, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM Service. Matescia is a Graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University 
BS Business Management; Masters in Human Resources. Matescia is employed at Xavier University as the ABSN Financial Aid Adviser for the Accelerated Nursing Program! Matescia was a member of the Choir and the 1st African-American Field Commander for Lee Co. Band, under the leadership of Band Director, Michelle Isaacs. Varsity Basketball and Track & Field, were her athletic attributes. In addition, Matescia is an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity! She is married to Anthony Stroud. They have three children: Elaina, Gabriel, & Alexandra; 4 grandchildren. She is the daughter of Avis & Sam Thompson Sr.

