Matthew D. Cole, age 28, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in Frankfort, KY. Matthew was born February 12, 1993 in Lexington, KY, a son to Charles Cole & Venessa Ripy. Matthew loved music, the outdoors; camping, hiking, and hunting. He was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church located in Frankfort, KY. Although he had moved away, he also held a love for his childhood home, and the mountains of Eastern KY. He is survived by his mother; Venessa Ripy of Frankfort, KY, father; Charles Cole of Beattyville, KY, step-father; Josh Cardwell of Frankfort, KY, 1 daughter; Evelynn Mallory Cole, 1 son; Nikolai Sage Cole, 2 bothers; Andrew Cole of Frankfort, KY, and Remington Charles Cole of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Charlie Mackenzie Cole of OH, grandparents; Roscoe & Alma Allen of Frankfort, KY, and Roger Murrell of Booneville, KY, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Dora Murrell, Nettie Faye Cole, and JB Cole, step-grandparents; Katherine & Sonny Cardwell, and 1 uncle; Jason Cecil Allen.
Visitation held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM and at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. He was laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery, located on the right-hand fork of Buffalo in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
