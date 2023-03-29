Matthew Scott Brennan, son of Jeffery Robert Brennan and Patricia Ann Davis Stamper was born in Richmond, Kentucky on December 5, 1985 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 26, 2023 at the age of 37 years, 3 months, and 21 days. He was a member of the New Springs United Methodist Church, a counselor at the Isiah House Treatment Center, and a concrete construction worker by trade. Matthew may have led a life to some was not a perfect life. He had some troubles, but in the end he had more than made up for everything. He was in a good place in his life. He was living with his family and was happy. He had a good heart and loved everybody and everybody loved him.
In addition to his parents, Jeffery Brennan of Ocala, Florida and Patricia Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky, Matthew is survived by his grandmother, Louise Davis of Berea, Kentucky; brothers and sisters, Bradley Stamper (Regina) of Jackson, Kentucky, Jason Brennan (Neka) of Richmond, Kentucky, Gary Fairchild of Ocala, Florida, Brandon Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky, Sara Brennan (Josh) of Pound, Virginia, and Kayla Brennan of Ocala, Florida; special nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, Tray Stamper (Morgan), Breana Stamper (Luke), Scottie Trent (Katelyn), Alyssa Rice, Patricia Brennan, and Caroline Stamper; and a host of other relatives and friends. Matthew was preceded in death by his step-father, Theria Stamper, Jr.; and his grandfather, William R. Davis, Sr.
Visitation at Newnam Funeral Home Thurs. March 30th, 2023; 11am-1pm. Funeral to follow visitation at 1pm. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.