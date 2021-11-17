Mattie Marie Marshall, age 94, widow of Elwood Marshall, departed this life on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. Mattie was born August 6, 1927 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Chester and Nellie (Begley) Wilson. She spent her life as a housewife, devoted to her husband and children, and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ being baptized on July 5, 1969. Mattie is survived by 3 sons; Kenneth E. (Pauline) Marshall, Clifton L. (Janice) Marshall and Ricky L. (Teresa) Marshall, all of Booneville, KY, 2 daughters; Rita Irene (Donald) Fox and Donna Kay (Benny Joe) Fox, both of Beattyville, Ky, 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Mattie was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Elwood Marshall, her parents, Chester and Nellie Wilson, 4 brothers; Fred, Bernie, Floyd and Howard Wilson and 2 sisters; Reba Baker and Myrtie Johnson. A graveside service held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Chestnut Gap Cemetery with Pastor Joe Fox officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
