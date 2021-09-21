Maxelyne Gray Brandenburg, widow of Thomas Gaylon Brandenburg and the daughter of the late Hulbert and Bertha Hamilton Gray was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 15, 1931 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on September 18, 2021 at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 3 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Delvinta Church of Christ. Mrs. Brandenburg leaves behind four children, Carol Spencer and husband Russell of Georgetown, Kentucky, Steve Brandenburg and Mitchell Brandenburg and wife Jennifer all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Phillip Brandenburg of Cynthiana, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Dion Spencer and wife Emily, Darrell Spencer and wife Katja, Crystal Calatri, Angie Roberts, Ashley Kelley, Charis Brandenburg, Cody Brandenburg, and Rylan Brandenburg; five great grandchildren; one sister, Helen Todd; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brandenburg was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Heldt; one granddaughter, Danielle Dunn; and three brothers. Services held September 20th 2021 at Gray Cemetery located Highway 587 of Lee County prior to burial. Officiating: Mike Brandenburg. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
