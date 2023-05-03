Maxie Jane Hollon, a beloved elementary school teacher in Lee County Schools, passed away on April 2,2023, at the age of 93. Maxie was born to Birt Newman and Fanny Newman (Vanderpool) on October 16,1929, in McDowell, Kentucky. She was the fourth of seven children.Maxie married Jonas Hollon on February 21, 1953, in Garret, Kentucky, and they raised their family inBeattyville, Kentucky. Maxie dedicated over 35 years of her life to teaching young children in LeeCounty Schools. She was highly respected by her colleagues and loved by her students.Maxie's graduated from McDowell High School in 1947. She went on to receive her Associate's degreefrom Lees Junior College in 1952 and her Bachelor's of Science degree in Elementary Education fromEastern Kentucky College in 1964.Aside from her love for teaching, Maxie had a variety of hobbies. She was an avid gardener and loved togrow flowers. She also enjoyed crocheting and cooking for her family. Maxie was a big fan of theKentucky Wildcats and rarely missed a game.Maxie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings: Hint Newman, Edna Brown, VedaHamilton, and Mary (Dot) Hamilton. She is survived by three siblings: Curtis Newman (Jan), EarlNewman (Billie), and Violet Newman; two sons: DeWayne Hollon (Twyla) and Dwight Hollon (Karen);five grandchildren: Alicia Clinger (Richard), Stacy Howard (Travis), Michael Hollon (Leslie), BrittanyMitchell (David), and Zachary Hollon (Molly); and seven great-grandchildren: Parker Hollon (wife),Grayson Howard, August Howard, Reed Howard, Penelope Hollon, Roma Mitchell, and Hudson Hollon.A private graveside service for Maxie will be held in July 2023. Maxie will always be remembered forher kind and loving nature, her dedication to her students, and her passion for life.
Latest News
- Maxie Jane Hollon
- RONALD (RONNIE) SCOTT ARNOLD
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
- LCE's Barbara Brownfield Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- DORA ROSS
- May 2023 LC Senior Center Menu
- ‘Inside the Kentucky Derby’ goes behind the scenes at the Commonwealth’s most famous horse race
Most Popular
Articles
- Longterm Future Uncertain for County Ambulance Service
- Beattyville Enterprise Archives 1970
- Welcome Moore Care Clinic to Beattyville
- Way To Go Lee County!
- Attorney General Cameron Announces More than $118 Million in Annual Tobacco Settlement Funds for Ky
- Spring Fishing Frenzy – White bass fishing is an old Kentucky tradition
- Opinion: When someone knocks on your door
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JESSICA!
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Legislative Update from State Rep. Timmy Truett
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.