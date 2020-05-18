By: Jessica L Butler
The May Beattyville City Council meeting once again took place via teleconference with all Council members, Mayor, and staff present via telephone; and they were already geared up for a long meeting due to the annual budget, but first the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance was in order to begin the meeting.
Despite the lengthy 1st reading of the budget, everything else went rather quickly, with an update of Beattyville Connect. The Facebook page for Beattyville Connect is live and they encouraging residents to give their input via Facebook.
Next, Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering reported to the Council that phase 1 of the sewer project started on Monday without any issues. Phase 1 should take 6 to 8 weeks, then they will take another bid to do construction on the project. Nesbitt, also, asked the Council to approve $6,540 in engineering fees for the project. It was approved.
After the long discussion of the City budget, Beattyville Police Chief, Steve Mays, gave the Council the April police report. He said the department had received 213 calls, made 8 arrests, submitted 21 citations, and worked 4 accidents. He, also, let the Council know that as soon as the Covid-19 let's up, Officer Sallie will do his K-9 training with K-9 Officer Sarah in Michigan. They are hoping that will happen in September. In the meantime, K-9 Officer Sarah is staying with Officer Sallie and being cared for very well by him.
The May City Council meeting ended by approving the April Minutes and the April Financial report in hour 3, after approving a $1500 donation for the 4th of July fireworks. Thanks Beattyville City Council, Staff, and Mayor for all you do!
