Mayor Scott Jackson signed a proclamation stating the following: Whereas an African American historian, PhD. Carter G. Woodson believed that the distortions and deletions in the American historical record as it pertains to race mattered and was detrimental to the health of a nation whose inherent promise is life, liberty and justice for all;
Whereas PhD Woodson embarked on a quest to establish a National Celebration of Black Heritage. In 1926 Negro History Week was born; whereas February was chosen as Black History Month because the birthdays of the esteemed Black Abolitionist, Fredrick Douglas and President Abraham Lincoln, fall during that month. It is also the month of the National Assoc. for the Advancement of Colored People NAACP was founded.
Whereas Negro History Week transformed into Black History Month celebration in 1976. Whereas celebrating Black History Month provides educational opportunities to broaden perspectives on the lives and contributions of African Americans nationally and globally. Whereas we can all benefit from the wisdom and knowledge acquired by African Americans because the experience of their past will help our county meet the challenges of the future.
Now, therefor I Scott Jackson Mayor of Beattyville KY do hereby proclaim the month of February to be Black History Month in Lee Co. KY and urge all citizens to work together now and in the future towards the awareness of the accomplishments of African Americans.
