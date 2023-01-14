Mays Returns for his 4th term as Lee County Judge-Executive

By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
It is a new year and there are new changes for Lee County. One of those being, a returning favorite to the judge’s seat is Steve Mays. He was elected last November, winning over the previous judge, Chuck Caudill Jr.
This will be Mays fourth term as the Lee County Judge-Executive, and being the seasoned professional that he is, he already has a list of things that he is working on for Lee County along with hiring of some new staff.
Judge Mays has chosen Harvey Pelfrey, a former Magistrate and former Sheriff, to be the Deputy Judge-Executive.
He has hired Blake Sloan, a retired Kentucky State Policeman, to be his Emergency Management Director. He has, also hired, Jodi Coldiron as his assistant, keeping Kevin McIntosh as Road Foreman and Angie Williams in Waste Management along with several other employees that he has kept on as staff.
One of the obstacles that Judge Mays sees before him is the Emergency Management Services that include the ambulance service. Mays feels this is the biggest challenge for any judge. Once the money received in the previous administration is depleted, how will EMS keep running?
This is his biggest challenge, now. However, he is already working hard to find answers, because he sees how necessary EMS is, but the present money in the account will only get them through the Summer. He realizes the time sensitivity of the matter too.
Another obstacle Judge Mays is hoping to overcome is internet service for all of Lee County. He feels it is especially necessary for students in order to help them achieve all they need to in so they can obtain an education. He hopes that he can talk to PRTC to help overcome that problem.
Some other things Mays is hoping to do that he has never done in his previous administration is utilize social media more by continuing to live stream the fiscal court meetings. These meetings will be on the second Thursday of each month at 5pm at the Courthouse.
He is, also, wanting to focus on tourism in Lee County more, but being very mindful to not change Lee County’s way of life; all the while being transparent as possible concerning all things Lee County.
