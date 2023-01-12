LOUISVILLE, KY – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $2,314,128 to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health.
Through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), HHS is awarding $2,064,128 to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland, Kentucky, and $250,000 to the Seven Counties Services, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky. Both of these grants will fund mental health support and early intervention programs in Kentucky schools.
The funding for these grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Senator McConnell helped lead to Senate passage last year. The bill, which was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriffs’ Association, provides funding for mental health treatment and school safety while preserving Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
“The American people do not have to choose between safer schools and the Constitution, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act proves it. This bill increases school safety, helps troubled kids, and protects Kentucky’s teachers and students. I was proud to help lead it to passage in the United States Senate and am glad it continues to support the Kentucky programs providing much-needed mental health infrastructure in our schools,” said Senator McConnell.
“Parents, teachers, and students know that proper mental health care can make all the difference in our schools. Senator McConnell sees that too and has used his leadership position in the Senate to ramp up quality mental health services in Kentucky’s education system significantly. We thank him for his bipartisan work on this issue and look forward to using today’s grant to make everyone in Kentucky schools safer and healthier,” said Nancy Hutchinson, CEO of the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation.
