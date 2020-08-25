Dr. David McFaddin is Eastern Kentucky University’s 14th president after a special meeting of the Board of Regents today. The board voted unanimously to remove the interim from his title and will work out a contract with the president before December. McFaddin is currently paid $300,000 per year.
A native son of Kentucky, President McFaddin holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from EKU. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky and a B.A. summa cum laude from EKU with a major in public relations. Before becoming president, he served as EKU’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategic Initiatives, Executive Director of Government Relations, and was a part-time faculty member in the Department of Communication and the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.
Since 2013, McFaddin has been an active member of the President’s Council and has overseen many areas of the University. Prior to joining the University, McFaddin held regional and statewide leadership posts with AT&T, a Fortune 10 company and the largest telecommunications provider in the U.S., for nearly 15 years. His tenure there included major legislative, regulatory and strategic initiatives that paved the way for billions of dollars of capital investments in Kentucky.
Last week the EKU Presidential Search Committee, appointed by the board of regents to find EKU’s next president, voted unanimously to endorse McFaddin. The committee was formed in December, but its activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You will not get a tougher job interview than what Dr. McFaddin has been through,” said regent Nancy Collins. “He has literally been through a baptism by fire. We have seen how he has reacted and acted and the team he has put together, and the miraculous job he has done in guiding EKU through this very difficult time. Very difficult. He has my full support.” McFaddin’s appointment is effective immediately. Discussions for a new contract will be concluded on or before the December board meeting, Diaz said.
