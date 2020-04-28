LEXINGTON, Ky. – Furthering her efforts to keep Kentucky food banks open during the current public health crisis, retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath is providing $3,000 to Helping Hands, in Beattyville, to support domestic violence shelter Resurrection Home’s “Grandmothers Helping Grandmothers.”
Resurrection Home helps 30 grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren. Kentucky ranks No. 1 in children living with a grandparent or another relative other than his or her parent. Helping Hands will provide food and groceries to these families.
“We are honored to provide assistance to Helping Hands to support Resurrection Home who reached out to us because these grandmothers have been hit hard with extra costs of food with schools closed and their grandchildren at home,” said McGrath, who is running for U.S. Senate. “It’s going to take neighbors helping neighbors to adapt and overcome this crisis, and we are using our extensive network of volunteers, staff and resources to do our part.”
Helping Hands is part of $21,000 in funding McGrath recently announced for five regional food banks. Food banks in Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville and Murray also received funding.
The food bank funding is part of her Commonwealth, Common Health initiative to help Kentucky communities amid the coronavirus outbreak. McGrath is pairing volunteers and staff with families in need to assist them in safely getting groceries and essential household supplies. Kentuckians may sign up to be involved in the program or request help at amymcgrath.com/commonhealth.
The funded organizations either reached out to McGrath for help or were recommended by Feeding Kentucky, a partner in Commonwealth, Common Health.
McGrath recently assisted food banks in Boyd, Hardin and Henderson counties by providing each $5,000, bringing her total funding of food banks to $36,000. To donate to McGrath’s food bank fund, visit www.bgcf.givingfuel.com/commonhealth.
McGrath and her team are also raising money for Lexington-based God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Team Kentucky Fund by participating in the KY Shines #TeamKentucky Virtual Half Marathon.
Feeding Kentucky, who recently spoke about hunger with McGrath on her podcast “On Duty With Amy McGrath,” said prior to COVID-19, 1 in 7 Kentuckians were food insecure, 1 in 5 Kentucky children lived in a household without enough food and an average of 50,000 Kentuckians were fed weekly through food banks.
