What: Boaters should exercise extra caution on areas of Kentucky Lake
When: November 2-13, 2020
Where: Jonathan Creek Embayment of Kentucky Lake at the U.S. Hwy 68 bridge and northwest arm near Olive Branch Creek
Why: Scientists will be using block nets to confine the movement of tagged silver carp to research ways to increase the efficiency of mass removal efforts
Local officials are asking boaters to exercise extra caution November 2-13, 2020 on portions of Kentucky Lake. Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Tennessee Valley Authority, will be setting block nets in the lake at U.S. Highway 68 and in the northwest arm of Jonathan Creek embayment to capture, tag, and track silver carp during herding efforts to determine their response and movements. The goal of the research is to find ways to increase the efficiency of mass removal efforts of these invasive fish.
Boaters can pass over these nets by trimming the outboard motor up and turning it off while passing over the net. If the boat’s motor cannot be trimmed, the operator may use a device to push the net down as the boat passes over, again with the motor off. The nets will be marked by buoys and yellow flags.
For questions, please contact: Robin Calfee—rcalfee@usgs.gov (573-228-1062), Rip Shively —rsshively@usgs.gov (573-875-5399), Kevin Kelly—kevinc.kelly@ky.gov (502-892-4414), Dennis S. Baxter, dsbaxter@tva.gov (865-632-6404).
