Our staff and Board of Education are committed to trying to make this virtual environment we are in work for our students and families. Right now all of our students are working on a virtual platform, but when we are able to come back to school in person, we still have over 350 students who will work virtually because their families feel it is best for their circumstances. We want to support all students, and we have developed a Virtual Academy to be able to reach out to students and families and help in any way we can.
The team in our Virtual Academy is led by Mr. Phillip Angel, our district DPP. We also have Mr. James Dailey overseeing the plans to help the students at the elementary school and Mr. Joshua Broadwell overseeing the plans to help the students at the middle high school.
We have hired two additional people to provide direct services and make phone contacts as well as home visits to families who are struggling with virtual lessons. Ms. Barbara Brownfield will be working with elementary students and Mr. Stephen Donithan will be working with middle high school students.
Our Virtual Academy does not assign separate work or replace the work that teachers assign the students but will provide support in catching up and try to communicate with families the importance of staying caught up on their work. The team can schedule time with students and/or guardians to find out what the barriers are to being successful and help resolve the issues that may be causing students to get behind or fail their classes. They can hold individual Google Meets, make phone contacts, and soon will be setting up time to provide individual tutoring. If families are struggling, please reach out to our Virtual Academy team who will be able to help answer your questions or connect with the teachers or people who can help get students back on track. James Dailey- Elementary Dean- 606-464-5088,Barbara Brownfield- Elementary Intervention Instructor- 606-464-5084,Joshua Broadwell- Alternative Dean- 606-464-5197,Stephen Donithan- Middle High Intervention Instructor- 606-464-5083,Phillip Angel- Director of Pupil Personnel- 606-464-5064
