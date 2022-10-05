Melinda Lou Marshall, widow of Brandon Marshall and the daughter of the late Ronald Bond and Carolyn Ratliff Parrett was born in Madison County, Kentucky on October 15, 1977 and departed this life in Pikeville, Kentucky on September 26, 2022 at the age of 44 years, 11 months, and 11 days. Melinda leaves behind two daughters, Chazney Crowe of Highland Heights, Kentucky and Jada Crowe of Clay City, Kentucky; two brothers, Anthony Bond of Wolfe County, Kentucky and Timothy Bond of Cherokee, North Carolina; one sister, Rebecca Lambert also of Cherokee; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jason Parrett. Services at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
